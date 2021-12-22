3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,850,000

Escape to your own gated retreat in Napa Valley. With its pastoral backdrop this historic 15.6ac estate invites you to explore its vineyard, olive orchard, pool, gardens, & more. The fully remodeled 3700 sq ft vintage home provides the perfect setting for every lifestyle. Prepare meals in the open plan chef-grade kitchen. Take your next call from the private office, host a tasting in the Solarium. Relax & entertain in the massive pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite with it's secret garden, koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs are 2 bdrms, a full bath & hidden playroom. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House, the best hang out around w/kitchen, bath, laundry & big screen TV. Then there's the Party Barn w/ping pong table. This polished ranch is ideal for large get togethers, remote work and relaxed living. Come reconnect with nature & the luxuries of country life in your own Napa wonderland.