3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,850,000

Escape to your own gated retreat in Wine Country. Set against a dreamy pastoral landscape this historic 15.6ac estate invites you to explore its vineyard, olive orchard, pool, gardens, & more. The fully remodeled 3.7k sqft Main House built in 1895 provides the perfect balance for every lifestyle. Cook up recipes in the open plan chef-grade kitchen. Take your next call from the private office or the Solarium, the perfect place for Happy Hour. Relax & entertain in the pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite with koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs awaits 2 bedrooms with a shared flex space and bath between them. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House for up to 6. Featuring kitchen, bath, laundry, & private parking, this refinished ranch is ideal for extended stay guests, a team office, or remote learning. Come reconnect with nature & the luxuries of country lifestyle in your own Napa Paradise.