Escape to your own gated retreat in Wine Country. Set against a dreamy pastoral landscape this historic 15.6ac estate invites you to explore its vineyard, olive orchard, pool, gardens, & more. The fully remodeled 3.7k sqft Main House built in 1895 provides the perfect balance for every lifestyle. Cook up recipes in the open plan chef-grade kitchen. Take your next call from the private office or the Solarium, the perfect place for Happy Hour. Relax & entertain in the pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite with koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs awaits 2 bedrooms with a shared flex space and bath between them. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House for up to 6. Featuring kitchen, bath, laundry, & private parking, this refinished ranch is ideal for extended stay guests, a team office, or remote learning. Come reconnect with nature & the luxuries of country lifestyle in your own Napa Paradise.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.
- Updated
Roundabouts may win out over traffic signals as a choice for several key wine country intersections: Oakville, Rutherford and Yountville.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.