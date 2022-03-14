Immaculate 13 Acre Napa Vineyard Estate & Olive Farm! Turnkey, with fully approved winery permit & production facility plans. Highlighted on several food & wine write-ups & receiving best in class, with results at 96 points! The planted 9 acres of vines is routinely achieving 5.2 tons per acre of high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot & Cabernet Franc. AMPLE WATER!! Creek & Well. The beautiful 2200+sq.ft. home w/ 2 private gates is surrounded by lush green vineyards & ~ 300 olive trees that can be seen from almost every window. Visually stunning! The estate includes indoor/outdoor living, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, three bedrooms/2 baths, fireplace, 2 car garage, central heat/air & a gourmet chef's kitchen custom with a butler's pantry/prep room. Estate can also be a winery with tasting room (permits secured). The vineyard is farmed organically, certified Fish Friendly, Napa Green & Sustainable. Licensed & profitable Wine Brand/Business available for additional purchase
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 78-year-old man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after the collision, which closed a section of Soscol for nearly six hours.
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash off Coombsville Road, according to the highway patrol.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29, police reported.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
Her little sister died unexpectedly in 2021, but today Napa teen Kayleigh Lemond has something to smile about.
The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America reported.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors might discuss its investigatory powers, but not yet whether to use them in an alleged, potential conflict-of-interest involving Supervisor Afredo Pedroza.