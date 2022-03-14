3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,975,000

Immaculate 13 Acre Napa Vineyard Estate & Olive Farm! Turnkey, with fully approved winery permit & production facility plans. Highlighted on several food & wine write-ups & receiving best in class, with results at 96 points! The planted 9 acres of vines is routinely achieving 5.2 tons per acre of high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot & Cabernet Franc. AMPLE WATER!! Creek & Well. The beautiful 2200+sq.ft. home w/ 2 private gates is surrounded by lush green vineyards & ~ 300 olive trees that can be seen from almost every window. Visually stunning! The estate includes indoor/outdoor living, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, three bedrooms/2 baths, fireplace, 2 car garage, central heat/air & a gourmet chef's kitchen custom with a butler's pantry/prep room. Estate can also be a winery with tasting room (permits secured). The vineyard is farmed organically, certified Fish Friendly, Napa Green & Sustainable. Licensed & profitable Wine Brand/Business available for additional purchase