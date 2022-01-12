Opportunity to own a 1910 single story in the ABC Streets. Rare 3 bedroom - 2 full bathroom home. Detached 1 car garage. Covered patio, 2 storage sheds. Remains of concrete from building recently removed - had been non-conforming guest unit many years ago. 1 car detached garage. Home has some updating. Home has been owner occupied and not used as rental.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $549,000
The sheriff's office is pursuing charges of felony battery and domestic violence in the case.
Napa Police reported the arrest Tuesday afternoon of a city resident on felony allegations of sexually abusing at least two relatives in 2019 and 2020.
Leaked database reveals 100 current and former Oath Keepers with ties to Napa, other North Bay counties.
The intensifying scrutiny of the Oath Keepers in the past 12 months has revealed the inner workings and national scope of an organization that extremism experts label as anti-democratic radicals.
A vehicle stop Sunday night in north Napa resulted in the arrest of a Suisun City man on drug-related felony allegations, according to police.
The ninth edition of BottleRock returns to the Napa Valley Expo May 27-29. Three-day tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.
An unvaccinated Calistoga man in his 90s died on New Year’s Day after contracting COVID-19, a county spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Napa County is reporting more new, weekly COVID-19 cases than during previous surges.
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a brief sidestep before moving on. That was in 2007. Today, she is winemaker and general manager at Ehlers Estate winery.
Held on the anniversary of the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, speakers from religious, political and grassroots groups came to downtown Napa to discuss the importance of democracy and a peaceful transfer of power.
The Napa City Council on Tuesday appointed newcomer Beverly Shotwell and reappointed Paul Kelley and Ricky Hurtado to the city’s Planning Commission.