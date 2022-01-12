 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $549,000

Opportunity to own a 1910 single story in the ABC Streets. Rare 3 bedroom - 2 full bathroom home. Detached 1 car garage. Covered patio, 2 storage sheds. Remains of concrete from building recently removed - had been non-conforming guest unit many years ago. 1 car detached garage. Home has some updating. Home has been owner occupied and not used as rental.

