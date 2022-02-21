If you seek peace and quiet, this is the place. Perched on a hillside, you'll enjoy amazing views of the lake and surrounding mountains from decks on both levels. Downstairs are three full bedrooms, full bath and laundry. On the main level, a cozy wood-burning stove and high ceilings, wood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area, a separate dining room with bar area, another full bath and pantry. The backyard fencing was recently redone.Professional photos to follow.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $550,000
Despite the winery's sale, Doug Shafer, winemaker Elias Fernandez, and the company’s winemaking and vineyard teams are remaining on-staff throughout the transition.
Update: Man faces attempted murder, carjacking allegations after shooting on Highway 29 in south Napa; gunshot victim hospitalized
A 42-year-old man faces attempted murder and other allegations after a highway shooting Friday morning left another driver hospitalized.
Advocacy group Born Free Napa Valley and a slew of adult supporters joined a small group of students across the street after they marched out signs-in-hand, with a protest picnic set up at Solomon Park.
A fatal head-on traffic collision on Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road resulted in the death of a 56-year-old Calistoga man on the morning of Feb. 10.
North Napa’s oldest home for sale for $1.85 million: Local developer restores 1850s home on Redwood Road
The oldest house in north Napa has been completely restored and is now for sale for $1.85 million.
Meet one of the formerly homeless residents now calling Napa's Wine Valley Lodge home.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a 35-year-old man early Monday evening after a knife-wielding incident at the Soscol Avenue Raley's.
Napa Police on Friday announced conclusions from the department’s inquiry into the death of 46-year-old Jason Tygart in February 2021.
Napa County's next potential steps on the Walt Ranch issue at this point look a little hazy.
A 19-year-old Napa man faces three felony arson counts connected to fires that broke out Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to police.