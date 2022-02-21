 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $550,000

If you seek peace and quiet, this is the place. Perched on a hillside, you'll enjoy amazing views of the lake and surrounding mountains from decks on both levels. Downstairs are three full bedrooms, full bath and laundry. On the main level, a cozy wood-burning stove and high ceilings, wood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area, a separate dining room with bar area, another full bath and pantry. The backyard fencing was recently redone.Professional photos to follow.

