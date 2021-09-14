 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $579,000

Check out this great single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in south Napa! Open and connected floor plan with added family room, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Easy access to the backyard from the kitchen for grilling and entertaining. Raised garden beds and great sun exposure throughout the day make the home perfect for the avid gardener. The home is nestled on a cul de sac (no through traffic) in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to shopping as well as Skyline Park for your outdoor adventures!

