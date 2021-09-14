 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $580,000

Just unpack your boxes; this absolutely adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely renovated. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops, subway tile back splash and stainless appliances. Both baths have been updated. Relaxing in this backyard is like going on a vacation. This home not only offers an attached 2 car garage, but also has RV access and 2 additional carports, plenty of room for all your toys. Simulated wood floors, central heat and air complete the package. Hurry before this one is gone. Make sure to get a copy of the full feature list.

