3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $6,450,000

Located in the serene Napa Valley AVA enclave of Gordon Valley, 15 minutes east of the Silverado Country Club, just 3 fully vested permitted wineries share this secluded and whimsical area of Napa County that recalls the early days of Napa's viticultural life. Eagle Eye Winery has a fully vested winery permit that just requires building the production facility. This stunning, creek bordered, 13 acre property is planted with 9 acres of cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, and cabernet franc, and 2 acres of Tuscan olives. The property features a 2,200 sq. ft 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story view home which was remodeled in 2015, overlooking the pristine vineyard that has 2 private gated entrances. The wine produced from this site can be found in storied labels as well as in their own award-winning wine. Whether your clients are simply a passive investor, budding wine entrepreneur, expansion minded existing winery, or lifestyle buyer, this turn key site represents an amazing opportunity.