Welcome to this beautiful single story, recently remodeled, home located in the Berryessa Highlands! This home features a large two car garage, side access for RV and/or boat parking, and a large fenced-in backyard. Inside the home you have two living spaces, a woodburning fireplace, and hardwood floors. This home is made for those that love to entertain as there is an open concept kitchen, a bar area, and a big wooden deck in the backyard. Nearby, there is access to boat launches, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Overall, this house is perfect for those that love,some lake views, nature, and entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A compilation of the Napa Valley Register and St. Helena Star's coverage of the June 7, 2022 election.
Britney Spears' ex-husband for 55 hours, Jason Alexander, crashed her Ventura County wedding Thursday and was arrested on active Napa County warrants for felony grand theft and buying stolen property.
St. Helena police say they have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection with the May 24 hit-and-run that injured St. Helena Star freelance sportswriter Garrett Whitt.
Take a look inside the newly opened Stanly Ranch resort, where rooms start at $1,295 a night.
Oscar Ortiz takes an early lead in race for Napa County sheriff.
Caltrans has a list of options for sparing Highway 37 from sea level rise and some involve Napa County.
Owners of land near American Canyon say salt makes growing grapes there impossible. Others say converting this agriculture land to industry would set a bad precedent.
Early returns show a Napa County proposal to fund wildfire preparedness with a quarter-cent sales tax hasn't reached the two-thirds majority threshold needed to pass, and is about 7% short.
A 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois named Eva, a dog credited with defending her owner from a mountain lion attack in California last month, has died.
Anne Cottrell leads the six-way race for Napa County District 3 supervisor, with John Dunbar in second, according to early returns posted at 10 p.m. Tuesday.