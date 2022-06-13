 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $600,000

Welcome to this beautiful single story, recently remodeled, home located in the Berryessa Highlands! This home features a large two car garage, side access for RV and/or boat parking, and a large fenced-in backyard. Inside the home you have two living spaces, a woodburning fireplace, and hardwood floors. This home is made for those that love to entertain as there is an open concept kitchen, a bar area, and a big wooden deck in the backyard. Nearby, there is access to boat launches, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Overall, this house is perfect for those that love,some lake views, nature, and entertaining.

