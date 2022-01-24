3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $625,000

Beautiful three bedroom two and a half bath condo in Newport North! Tastefully updated throughout, including the beautifully designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, this open floor plan offers a generous 1408 square feet of living space, large rear courtyard and a two car garage. Downstairs you will find a cozy living room with fireplace and an eat in kitchen with half bath and access to your rear courtyard. Upstairs is the oversized primary bedroom complete with walk-in closet, balcony and on-suite bathroom as well as the second and third bedrooms and the guest bath. Central heat and air ensure you will be comfortable year round. Enjoy all the amenities including the community pool, walking paths along the water, or use the community dock to take your Kayak on the river! Century Plaza, Napa River Walk and River Park shopping center are all within minutes of your front door!