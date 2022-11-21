 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $649,000

Looking for a duplex in the heart of Downtown Napa? Live in one and rent the other unit or convert this back to a single family home. Verify with City of Napa. This property is also listed under Residential Income MLS# 322048979 You've found it! Close to Napa's Farmers Market, Oxbow, Napa Valley Vine Trail, renowned restaurants, wine tasting rooms, craft breweries, boutique shopping and city parks. This duplex, a 2 bedroom, 1 bath and 1 bedroom, 1 bath, is ready for its new owner! Lots of potential for a possible ADU or conversion to a single family residence. (Buyer to verify.)

