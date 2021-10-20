3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $675,000

Wanting to live in downtown Napa, close to all the fun, restaurants, tasting rooms, shops? Well here's your chance! Diamond in the rough! Sweet downtown Napa home, freshly painted inside and new luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Feels bigger than it is! The coved ceilings in the living room will make you fall inlove immediately!!! Kitchen was updated about 10 years ago - gas stove, maple cabinets, sweet dining area, bedrooms are good sized, one bath has a walk-in shower, some dual pane windows, indoor laundry hook-ups, private backyard off family room with outdoor sink, great for gardening plus a long driveway, perfect for trucks and RVs. Sweet flower garden with blooming cosmos and geraniums in front yard. Back rooms (back bedroom, bath, family room) were added (with permit) in 1960. This is really one you'll want to see!