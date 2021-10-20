 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $675,000

Wanting to live in downtown Napa, close to all the fun, restaurants, tasting rooms, shops? Well here's your chance! Diamond in the rough! Sweet downtown Napa home, freshly painted inside and new luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Feels bigger than it is! The coved ceilings in the living room will make you fall inlove immediately!!! Kitchen was updated about 10 years ago - gas stove, maple cabinets, sweet dining area, bedrooms are good sized, one bath has a walk-in shower, some dual pane windows, indoor laundry hook-ups, private backyard off family room with outdoor sink, great for gardening plus a long driveway, perfect for trucks and RVs. Sweet flower garden with blooming cosmos and geraniums in front yard. Back rooms (back bedroom, bath, family room) were added (with permit) in 1960. This is really one you'll want to see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News