Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Sheveland Ranch home that feels like living in a small village with tree lined pathways and sunny patios. Beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs. Bay window and gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with gas cooktop range, built in oven and microwave, lots of cabinets and dining area that opens out to the patio. The primary suite has a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity, large tub and stall shower. Generous amounts of storage space, and plenty of room for guests. 2 Car attached garage. Pristine and ready to move in! Great weekend getaway home and a wonderful location for a commuter.