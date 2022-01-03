2 homes...Your getaway awaits! Step into the magical gardens and find the main house with 2 bedrooms/1 bath and a detached studio ADU (with kitchen, bath and deck). Cozy up to the fireplace in the winter, enjoy the summer breeze creek-side or on one of three porches. The studio makes a great rental or place for guests to stay. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main living space. Enjoy the updated kitchen with views of the magical gardens and creek. The oversized laundry room can double as an office as well. Plenty of storage in the finished partial basement. Long driveway easily provides parking for multiple cars. A peaceful quiet retreat to relax, cook with friends or just read a book. Located just minutes from Yountville dining and Napa shopping, but a world away. High speed internet/cell tower on site.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $699,000
