Nicely remodeled 3/2 home in northern Napa, conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. Freshly painted inside and out, hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, stainless steel appliances, NEW ROOF, nice large fenced backyard with fruit trees. Ready to move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $715,000
A CHP captain on leave in Tennessee was found dead of a gunshot wound days after an arrest in the fatal shooting of her husband in Kentucky and her own arrest on suspicion of trespassing at his girlfriend's house.
Authorities have identified the Napa man who died Saturday night after a single-car crash in Napa.
Napa school district notified parents and staff that an American Canyon High School teacher is being investigated over allegations of a sexual nature involving a juvenile.
The city of Napa has won a court order to clean up a broken-down house on Jefferson Street that has been suspected of drug activity and numerous police calls.
An American Canyon High School teacher has been arrested on a felony sexual allegation involving a minor, according to school and law enforcement officials.
Napa’s Foodshed Take Away has turned longtime customers into new owners.
Vallejo's 24th homicide of the year left behind an "absolute hero" in its wake: Bob Sundin, a Napan and Marine.
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
An apparent dispute over money led one person to chase another with a knife before his arrest Saturday morning, according to Napa Police.
Looking for Christmas lights and holiday displays in Napa County? Check out our list.