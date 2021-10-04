Captivating Custom built home located on a large corner lot with stunning views connects people with the outdoors.This unique property, conveniently located minutes to Napa, provides a fresh perspective on wine country living. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Living room with knotty pine vaulted ceilings along with a cozy wood stove and well placed windows for light-filled, open and flexible living space. The chef's kitchen boasts a spacious island, stainless appliances, hardwood floors & concrete counters. The home is slightly elevated to take advantage of the panoramic vistas of the valley, and hills in all directions, plus the wrap around deck, perfect for all season entertaining, outdoor dining, nature viewing. Other features include a large laundry room, fenced in garden area, central heat & air and a large driveway with extra parking & oversized 2 car garage w/surprise wine storage! The flexible floor plan offers in law unit potential. Great for a remote WFH!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $748,000
