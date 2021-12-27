2 homes...Your getaway awaits! Step into the magical gardens and find the main house with 2 bedrooms/1 bath and a detached studio ADU (with kitchen, bath and deck). Cozy up to the fireplace in the winter, enjoy the summer breeze creek-side or on one of three porches. The studio makes a great rental or place for guests to stay. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main living space. Enjoy the updated kitchen with views of the magical gardens and creek. The oversized laundry room can double as an office as well. Plenty of storage in the finished partial basement. Long driveway easily provides parking for multiple cars. A peaceful quiet retreat to relax, cook with friends or just read a book. Located just minutes from Yountville dining and Napa shopping, but a world away. High speed internet/cell tower on site.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body, which reportedly appears to be missing Napa woman Crystal McCarthy, was found by the Napa Sheriff’s department in the Napa River Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa Police Department.
The latest search for the Napa woman last seen Dec. 13 was carried out on Wednesday.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting shortly after noon Tuesday, police reported. No injuries were reported.
Crystal McCarthy, 37, was last heard from Monday night, according to Napa Police.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.
The number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus also reached 13, up from six on Dec. 10.
It is not every day that a household breakdancing event leads to a legendary wrestling career, but the story of 1991 Vintage High graduate Fra…
Napa County on Wednesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.
Napa County this week has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since early September.