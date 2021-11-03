This darling Napa 3 bedroom , 2 bath sophisticated place is situated just outside the Alphabet streets. Boasting original period 1930's charm, This home has a spacious layout, joyful light filled rooms, cute as cute can be dining nook, master suite, and an updated kitchen that is sure to make you want to cook up a feast for your next dinner party. Outside you have a nice sized yard with seating areas, detached office space, and 1 car carport or space for al fresco dining. Head to a local favorite Buttercream bakery, Be minutes from local profound restaurants, enjoy wonderful bars and tasting rooms just minutes from home in Downtown Napa. If you have been dreaming of owning in Napa, this may be your chance.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $795,000
