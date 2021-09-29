 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $799,000

A rare find is this Enchanting Historic Vintage Farmhouse on a large corner lot. A short distance to downtown Napa, with world class dining, wine tasting, shopping and the pleasant river walk. The delightful circular front porch is perfect to relax in. On cooler days you'll relish the sun-filled dining room right off the kitchen. High ceilings and abundance of natural light makes this home a delight. Wood flooring and French doors are unique to this home. The 3rd bedroom could be a perfect home office. Private backyard with mature shade trees offers a feeling of calm & serenity of a Zen garden. Roof is 10 years old & a new water heater was just installed. Most plumbing & wiring have been updated. The full basement can offer a perfect cool place for a wine cellar, workshop or... A Must see...

