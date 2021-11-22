 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,000,000

This 11.4 +/- acre property on two legal parcels reigns over the expansive valley floor vineyards and knolls with stunning panoramic views that stretch north to Mt. St. Helena and on a clear day, all the way to Mt Tam, creating a sense of place that takes your breath away. The exceptional modern residence with three bedroom suites, media room and wine library, enjoys handsome walnut flooring, gorgeous stone detail, custom steel elements, bespoke lighting, and a dramatic great room with 23' NanaWall, providing seamless access to an infinity edge pool with spacious patio, and views of the most glorious sunsets imaginable. In addition to its 0.55 +/- acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, the land provides not only privacy, but numerous opportunities for expanded gardens, recreational areas and property development. All of this is only 5 minutes from the Soda Canyon Store, and a mid-point between Yountville's restaurants and downtown Napa's shopping, only 10-12 minutes away.

