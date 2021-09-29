 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000

Make this your family compound! Three fully remodeled cottages - two cottages: 1 bedroom, living rm, kitchen, fireplace, One cottage is a studio. Historical old Barn that has been refurbished and has office space so you can work from home. Situated on nearly 18 private acres, set far back off of Silverado Trail. The property offers cash flow from the 8 acres of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. Sizable well, new generators, two outbuildings used as garages, Bocce ball court, two outdoor firepits, six ancient olive trees, 100 olive trees to make your own olive oil along with multiple fruit trees. Minutes to both downtown Yountville & Napa. Build your main residence on this property and own a one of a kind property in the heart of Napa Valley.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News