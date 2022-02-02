Make this your family compound! Three fully remodeled cottages - two cottages: 1 bedroom, living rm, kitchen, fireplace, One cottage is a studio. Historical old Barn that has been refurbished and has office space so you can work from home. Situated on nearly 18 private acres, set far back off of Silverado Trail. The property offers cash flow from the 8 acres of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. Sizable well, new generators, two outbuildings used as garages, Bocce ball court, two outdoor firepits, six ancient olive trees, 100 olive trees to make your own olive oil along with multiple fruit trees. Minutes to both downtown Yountville & Napa. Build your main residence on this property and own a one of a kind property in the heart of Napa Valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000
