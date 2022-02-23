3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $849,000

Welcome to 2249 Spencer St, this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home has the best of what Napa has to offer! Perfectly situated on a corner lot, centrally located, just minutes to downtown Napa. This home offers tons of character with a modern twist. There isn't much that isn't new! From the roof to the siding, refreshed bathroom, wall texture, beautiful refinished original hardwood floors, new appliances, to the permitted 3 bedroom addition perfect for an in home office, workout space, additional living room or a combo of 3! The exterior deck, offers a perfect indoor outdoor flow, exactly where you want to sit on your summer evenings enjoying a glass of wine. Dining outside under the lights and relaxing by the fireplace. Not to forget the RV parking & clean out adjacent to the garage. This is the lifestyle property you have been waiting for! Don't miss your opportunity to own your very own piece of Napa, this unique property doesn't pop up all the time.