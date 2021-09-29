 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $850,000

Downtown Napa City Duplex on a big lot just blocks from Restaurants, Wine Bars, shopping and art galleries. Front home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, wood floors, tall ceilings, and vintage charm. Back unit is smaller and private. May be possible to add an ADU for added income. Separate meters, foundation work completed, interior sprinklers. Carport, workshed, large green area across the street.

