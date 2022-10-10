3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $895,000

Situated in the desirable Alta Heights neighborhood, this one-of-a-kind 3-bed 2-bath house evokes the French Riviera. Its courtyard-like front yard shaded by graceful Japanese maple sits just below street level, providing privacy and tranquility. A Persimmon on the upper yard provides color and abundant delicious fruit. The front door opens into a 26'x13' open living room that extends to the 10'x20' tiled deck. The railings surrounding the deck and the steps leading to back yard have been redone in gorgeous new Redwood. Both bathrooms have been renovated, and the original golden oak floors professionally refinished during the artist-owner's 33-year occupancy. A Jenn-Aire down-draft stove set in an island finished in etched Italian tile highlights the kitchen/dining area. Recent upgrades include replacing the original galvanized plumbing with copper fittings, a new water heater, the installation of state-of-art central AC/Heating, and the addition of solar power.