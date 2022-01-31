3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $9,980,000

Offering a rare opportunity to carry forward its historic legacy, Rolling Oaks Hills Vineyard, located in Napa Valley's lush Carneros region, showcases 107 +/- exquisite acres on two legal parcels with established income producing vineyards, spectacular panoramic views, privacy, and pristine natural beauty. The residential compound is anchored by the original farmhouse, farm workers dwelling, barn, 3BR/3BA main ranch-style home and 2BR/1BA 2nd dwelling. Knoll top building sites enjoy breathtaking views that stretch to the west, east and south to Mt. Tamalpais and San Francisco. The property features almost 23 gently sloping acres of income producing vineyard planted to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, considerably more acreage under 30% slope for vineyard expansion, opportunities for winery and further residential development, abundant water, and an impressive network of roads for access, recreational biking and hiking. One hour from San Francisco and 13 minutes to private jet service.