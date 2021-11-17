3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $910,000

Napa Valley Lifestyle can be yours! Wonderful location call home, on the Valley floor moments from all the places you want to enjoy, vineyards, dining, the Vine Trail, boutiques and so much more! A gated community featuring Tennis Courts, pool, Club house, open space to add to the private location. Living & Dining room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen with pantry, breakfast nook. Bedroom and full bath on the main floor, two bedroom suites on the second floor. Laundry room with cabinets. Garden with patios for enjoying a meal or your favorite beverage. Detached one car garage. A perfect spot to kick back and relax and own a piece of the NAPA VALLEY!