3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $935,000

Charming Downtown Victorian with high coved ceilings, original woodwork, picture rails, base and crown moldings. Renovated Kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counters, breakfast bar and dynasty range. Open living room with built in leaded glass cabinetry surrounding cozy fireplace. Newer foundation - full lower level is unfinished. Attic space available for expansion. Side entrance garage and off street parking. Front porch, spacious back and side yards, deck, gardens and patio area.

