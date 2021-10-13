3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $950,000

A rare opportunity to own a one acre +/- lot with city services. Have your Napa Valley country life in the city! Rehab the existing home and enjoy the quiet cul-de-sac with views of vineyards and the east hills. Or subdivide the property into 4 lots with the current zoning (check with City of Napa for restrictions). Property has a working well and city water connection available, along with existing public sewer, electricity and natural gas. Incomplete tentative map with architect and engineering drawings available.