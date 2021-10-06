 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $985,000

Charming 1910 cottage, perfectly located in Old Town Napa on the first block of much-coveted Randolph St. This cozy home evokes feelings of another time yet is mere steps to the Historic Napa Mill, Riverfront, and all the shopping, restaurants and events in downtown Napa. Warmth and character surround you the moment you enter this rare 3-bedroom home with time honored details throughout including wide plank wood floors, high ceilings and Victorian style doors. Tidy updated kitchen and bath, large storage/pantry and a laundry room at the back of the house that leads to a raised porch and expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for Napa Valley outdoor living. Come and sit on your comfortable front porch and enjoy watching the world go by in this quiet special place in Old Town Napa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News