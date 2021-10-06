Charming 1910 cottage, perfectly located in Old Town Napa on the first block of much-coveted Randolph St. This cozy home evokes feelings of another time yet is mere steps to the Historic Napa Mill, Riverfront, and all the shopping, restaurants and events in downtown Napa. Warmth and character surround you the moment you enter this rare 3-bedroom home with time honored details throughout including wide plank wood floors, high ceilings and Victorian style doors. Tidy updated kitchen and bath, large storage/pantry and a laundry room at the back of the house that leads to a raised porch and expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for Napa Valley outdoor living. Come and sit on your comfortable front porch and enjoy watching the world go by in this quiet special place in Old Town Napa.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $985,000
