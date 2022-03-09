Welcome to 1409 East Ave, where the Living is Easy in this 3BD,2BA Bungalow-style home with an incredible backyard in the heart of sunny Napa's Alta Heights neighborhood. This updated, modern, single-story home has a fantastic indoor/outdoor flow and open layout w/cathedral ceilings and plantation shutters. Bright kitchen w/beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & white shaker cabinets. Recharge in the primary BD w/private entry to the deck and patio through French doors and a walk-in closet. Contemporary baths stylishly updated w/white subway tiles & handsome gray flooring. 2nd BD on the opposite side of the house. Large office or 3rd bedroom for guests above the garage. The backyard is perfect for intimate or large gatherings w/both a gorgeous deck and shaded patio, plus a covered bar. Warm up on chilly nights next to the fire pit. Enjoy gardening in raised planter boxes, or play a game of bocce ball as the sun sets in your own private bocce court.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $998,000
