3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $999,000

This charming three bedroom two bath Country Cottage is situated on a half acre and has almost 1800 sq. ft. under roof and is ready for your designer touches. Located in the Coombsville appellation and just minutes to town with a two car detached garage and a workshop to house your hobbies, this home also has a large concrete pad in the back to store a large RV if you have one. A great location in the Avenues is available now.

