3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $999,999

Great location and close to everything downtown. The main house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Stainless steel appliances accented with a slate honeycomb backsplash. Oak hardwood flooring and updates throughout. Above the garage is a studio with a full bathroom and kitchenette. It has potential as a primary suite, or art studio/gym. Come and see all this home has to offer.

Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a brief sidestep before moving on. That was in 2007. Today, she is winemaker and general manager at Ehlers Estate winery. 

