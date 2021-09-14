3 Bedroom Home in Novato - $775,000

An extensive single level remodel in a great location. Open floor plan with newer kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, flooring, windows, paint, landscaping, electrical, plumbing and more. Plenty of outdoor yard and patio space. Kitchen has quartz counters, farm style sink, plenty of cabinet space and all newer appliances. Master bedroom (with large walk-in closet design under permit review).Just move on in, invite your friends and enjoy the Holidays!