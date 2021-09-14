3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $10,000,000

In the Heartland of the Organic Movement this immense bucolic property of rolling hills and valleys has four separate parcels. Located throughout the property are abundant springs, Walker Creek and a reservoir. There is a vintage home along with many outbuildings/barns surrounded by alfalfa grass fields. The Expansive Breathtaking views of the Valleys are incredible. The property is in the Williamson Act but NO MALT. Also listed as 21908578.