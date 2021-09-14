 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $10,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $10,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $10,000,000

In the Heartland of the Organic Movement this immense bucolic property of rolling hills and valleys has four separate parcels. Located throughout the property are abundant springs, Walker Creek and a reservoir. There is a vintage home along with many outbuildings/barns surrounded by alfalfa grass fields. The Expansive Breathtaking views of the Valleys are incredible. The property is in the Williamson Act but NO MALT. Also listed as 21908578.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News