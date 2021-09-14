 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $575,000

Beautifully maintained home, ready to move in. One of the original model homes, this house is really a HOME, waiting for you to put in your own personal touches. Enjoy the warm summer evenings on the spacious deck off the living room, Gas Fireplace in the living room is great to warm up by on those cool winter and spring evenings. Lots of counter and storage space. Located in the top rated Waugh School District and just a few blocks from the future station site for the Smart Train. Convenient to Shopping and HWY 101 commute plus the local park and gated RV Parking (space reservations on a first come first served basis).

