3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $612,000

This home is ready to be made your home! From the moment you enter, you'll feel right at home with the natural light shining in, open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Spacious, highly sought after single story floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Ideal home for entertaining family & friends. Situated in a highly desirable Petaluma neighborhood, conveniently located to parks, shopping, transportation, great schools, & so much more! You don't want to miss seeing this home! Don't miss seeing the virtual tour!

