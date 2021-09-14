 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petaluma - $750,000

Single-level home in west Petaluma. Newly updated throughout with vinyl plank flooring, new lighting, paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Water-efficient landscaping has been recently installed. Large backyard features a new concrete patio and synthetic grass lawn-no mowing or watering. Move-in ready opportunity.

