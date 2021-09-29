 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $13,000,000

Rare Pope Valley Winery. Napa Appellation. Over 95 acres on three legal, buildable parcels. 19 acres planted to vines. Approved Erosion Control Plan for 16 additional acres. Scarce 16,000 gallon winery permit. There are two licensed reservoirs (one 16-acre feet and one 12- acre feet) of invaluable water. Five wells supply the winery, shops and homes. The winery facility features a well-appointed and professional tasting room with ample barrel storage and stainless steel fermenting tanks. Tours and tastings are permitted. Additionally, there are two homes, a barn, and a separate shop. Each building site features amazing valley views. Sale includes two additional parcels, 018-310-010 & 018-310-011.

