3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $225,000

Price reduction of $60K. This is an unique investment opportunity to purchase a new manufactured home already settled on a lot, The home is located in the country near the River and hiking hills in Berryessa Estates in Napa county. You can finish the remaining works to complete the home. It needs retaining wall, drive way and front and back porch steps, finishing of foundation, installation of carpet that is already in the house amongst other things. Water, sewer, and electricity needs to be hooked up. Property is sold as is. Berryessa Estates is a planned development community that has boat launching area, a private park next to the river. Wild animals like deers and turkeys roam around the area. Surrounded by hundreds acres of natural forest land, residents can enjoy country living in this beautiful area.