 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $299,999

3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $299,999

Lovely, roomy country home in small community approx. 45 min from St Helena in Napa Valley. This 1698 sq ft, 3 bdrm, 2 baths home has a gravel driveway and ample parking with a carport. It is located on a 0.3465 acre partially fenced lot adjoining Federal BOR land. Recently remodeled laundry room with new paint and vinyl plank flooring & outside access. The large kitchen has a stainless dishwasher, gas stove, and plenty of counter space with a wood top island. The large open concept kitchen/dining room has vaulted ceilings & a sliding door to the spacious deck. The generously spaced Master bedroom offers an En-Suite bathroom with a shower stall. Join the optional POA ($150 yr) for gate access to Putah Creek Campground and seasonal Marina. 7.31.21

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Series: The Women of Oakville Ranch, Part 1

Series: The Women of Oakville Ranch, Part 1

“We're not an in-your-face kind of brand, and we never will be," says Shelia Gentry, the general manager of Oakville Ranch. "We want to be on the radar but off the beaten path.” Tony Poer provides a look at the women behind the Napa Valley winery now celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News