3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $299,999

Lovely, roomy country home in small community approx. 45 min from St Helena in Napa Valley. This 1698 sq ft, 3 bdrm, 2 baths home has a gravel driveway and ample parking with a carport. It is located on a 0.3465 acre partially fenced lot adjoining Federal BOR land. Recently remodeled laundry room with new paint and vinyl plank flooring & outside access. The large kitchen has a stainless dishwasher, gas stove, and plenty of counter space with a wood top island. The large open concept kitchen/dining room has vaulted ceilings & a sliding door to the spacious deck. The generously spaced Master bedroom offers an En-Suite bathroom with a shower stall. Join the optional POA ($150 yr) for gate access to Putah Creek Campground and seasonal Marina. 7.31.21