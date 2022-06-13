3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $370,000

Your furnished near-ridgeline home and retreat are ready. This well-maintained 1560 SqFt, 3bed/2bath, home with, a covered patio, 2 car garage and concrete driveway, is move in ready. This home has received love and attention as apparent w/ the many upgrades including: granite countertops, tile showers, marble & 1/2 inch engineered laminate flooring and crown molding throughout, to name a few. Have a big party and enjoy sharing your spacious mostly flat front/back yards. Or, enter the solitude of Open Space land from the back gate and answer the calling of the Putah Creek/Lake Berryessa waterway, only 2k feet down the hill. Currently, join the optional POA and gain gate access to the North Campground and Marina w/ seasonal boat ramp (some years). Living Country, far enough away to forget the world, yet close enough to enjoy it. You can be here now, just 24.2 miles to downtown St Helena in the heart of the Napa Valley & only about 2 hours from San Francisco. 3.10.22