3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $388,000

A winning combination of comfortable, modern space and stylish entertaining areas are yours to enjoy when you call this gem your home! Many updated features and finishes! Rosewood flooring graces the living and family rooms, travertine tile in the kitchen. Crown molding, sconces and up-lighting, skylights and French doors add beauty and light. The kitchen counters are granite slabs, accented by a farm style sink and refaced cabinets with popular soft-close features. SS appliances include gas convection oven, built-in microwave and quiet Bosch dishwasher. The generous-sized family room features high ceilings, adding volume. Fireplace insert with marble tile surround and hearth. A variety of seating arrangements can accommodate meals, parties and visiting with family & friends. Remodeled bathrooms have new marble top vanities, curved glass shower doors. Newer Simonson windows. Landscaped yard & paver patio. Workout room too! Hiking trails, water sports and fishing just minutes away!