3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $399,500

Relax in this wonderful home situated on a quarter acre of land. There are newer upgrades and many quality finishes. Updated flooring in the living and family rooms, travertine tile in the kitchen. Crown molding, sconces and up-lighting, skylights and French doors add beauty and light. Granite slab kitchen countertops accented by a farm-style sink and refaced cabinets with popular soft-close features. SS appliances include gas range/convection oven, built-in microwave and super-quiet Bosch dishwasher. The generous-sized family room features high ceilings, adding volume. Fireplace insert with marble tile surround and hearth. A variety of seating arrangements can accommodate meals and parties, or separation for quiet relaxation. Remodeled bathrooms have new marble-top vanities and curved glass shower doors. Newer Simonson windows. Landscaped yard & paver patio. Workout room in the basement! Enjoy sunsets from your front deck. Hiking trails, water sports and fishing are just minutes away!