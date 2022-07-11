3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $435,000

Modern space and stylish entertaining areas are yours to enjoy when you call this recently updated house your home! Many quality features and finishes! Rosewood flooring in the living and family rooms, travertine tile in the kitchen. Crown molding, sconces and up-lighting, skylights and French doors add beauty and light. Granite slab kitchen countertops accented by a farm-style sink and refaced cabinets with popular soft-close features. SS appliances include gas range/convection oven, built-in microwave and super-quiet Bosch dishwasher. The generous-sized family room features high ceilings, adding volume. Fireplace insert with marble tile surround and hearth. A variety of seating arrangements can accommodate meals, parties and visiting with family & friends. Remodeled bathrooms have new marble-top vanities and curved glass shower doors. Newer Simonson windows. Landscaped yard & paver patio. Workout room in the basement! Hiking trails, water sports and fishing are just minutes away!