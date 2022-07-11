Modern space and stylish entertaining areas are yours to enjoy when you call this recently updated house your home! Many quality features and finishes! Rosewood flooring in the living and family rooms, travertine tile in the kitchen. Crown molding, sconces and up-lighting, skylights and French doors add beauty and light. Granite slab kitchen countertops accented by a farm-style sink and refaced cabinets with popular soft-close features. SS appliances include gas range/convection oven, built-in microwave and super-quiet Bosch dishwasher. The generous-sized family room features high ceilings, adding volume. Fireplace insert with marble tile surround and hearth. A variety of seating arrangements can accommodate meals, parties and visiting with family & friends. Remodeled bathrooms have new marble-top vanities and curved glass shower doors. Newer Simonson windows. Landscaped yard & paver patio. Workout room in the basement! Hiking trails, water sports and fishing are just minutes away!
3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Learn all about Soscol Junction, a massive interchange project at the Highway 29/Highway 221 entrance to Napa Valley.
Giovanni Scala and Aaron Diaz of Bistro Don Giovanni have confirmed plans to open a new restaurant in the former Ca’ Momi space on First Street this summer.
Voodoo Ranger says it wants to build a 136-acre beer amusement park in Napa Valley. Anyone believe this?
Napa County must find places for high-density housing. Possible sites near Silverado and in a corner of Skyline Wilderness Park are coming under fire.
You might think that starting a bar during the pandemic would be a disaster, but it has worked out well for Erin Riley and her Be Bubbly loung…
Napa Police officers made two arrests earlier this week during which one man bit his father and attacked him with a metal pole, and another ma…
Three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on the Silverado Trail east of Yountville, the California Highway Patrol reported.
After back-to-back years of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Expo will again mount a full-scale Town & Country Fair in August.
Here's a look ahead at possible major road projects beyond Soscol Junction.
A 70-year-old Napa man was arrested Saturday morning for the third time in five days after he attacked a neighbor with a rake, police reported.