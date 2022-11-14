3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $545,000

This unique creek front 3bed/2bath country home sits on an idyllic 68.5 acres. You enter the property through a private and gated driveway. As you enter you will see the extensive landscaping including vegetable beds, ornamentals, mature fruit trees, and so much more. Every spring, there is an abundance of bulbs, poppies, and wildflowers that cover the property. There is plenty of space and fencing for all of your pets and livestock. You can walk for almost 1/4 mile along the creek, to your own private meadow. Water is abundant on this property, there is a well, 2 year-round springs, 3 holding tanks, and an extensive gravity-fed irrigation system. This home is move-in ready, as it has been completely updated and meticulously maintained. There is a new roof, new paint, interior office, bonus detached building for potential office/storage, 2 car garage, 220v RV hook up, and so much more. The large lot size meets the requirements for the possibility of second dwelling. This property is completely serene and private, yet only 15 min from Middletown, and 20 min from Angwin. You have to see this property in person to be able to fully appreciate all that it has to offer! - Per Owner - 11.10.22