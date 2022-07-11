Your Napa County country home is move-in ready, a private & secluded 3-bed/2-bath, plus office located on 68.5 acres in Pope Valley, w/ new 30yr. roof & fresh paint. It's completely private yet near surrounding areas: 15min.-Middletown, 30min.-St Helena, 45min.-Calistoga, 1hr.-Napa, 85 miles-San Francisco. Inside the open-concept main living area is the great room, kitchen, Livingroom, & dining, featuring stainless appliances, low maintenance laminate flooring w/ privacy layout. The spacious master bedroom has an en-suite full bath - large soaking tub & separate shower. There are front and back decks, a detached 624 SqFt 2 car garage & a detached bonus office. There is a large fenced yard, & chicken coop. Also, there is room for RV parking & an existing 220v & water hookup. This property has 3 2500gal. water holding tanks, well, yr.-round creek & springs - A gardener paradise w/ extensive gravity-fed irrigation, many ornamental trees, shrubs, bulbs, wildflowers, meadow, & more. 3.20.22
3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $660,000
