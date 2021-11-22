Amazing 1st opportunity to buy this beautiful home at a prime location in Napa County. This custom stucco home is set on a multi terraced immaculately landscaped hillside, along the main tributary to Lake Berryessa, providing ridge & seasonally changing filtered creek/lake views w/ comfortable access to the water. You must see this lovingly maintained home in person to enjoy all the creative thoughtfulness it affords you. This well-planned open concept home features a welcoming water fountain on the front patio, living room fireplace, tile floors throughout, concrete kitchen countertops, vaulted ceilings w/ skylights on the top level, & large 1344 SqFt garage w/ multipurpose bonus area, below. Join an optional POA for campground & seasonal boat launch access, currently $150yr. Travel only 90 miles to SF, 42 miles to Napa, 23 to St Helena, 15 miles to Middletown, or relax at home, making your life conveniently close enough, while enjoyably living in the quiet serenity of nature.7.17.21
3 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $710,000
