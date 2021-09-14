 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rohnert Park - $2,300

Secluded end unit in park like community; includes: vast grassy areas, pool, tennis and basket ball courts. Across from shopping center convenient. 3 total bedrooms, 2 largest bedrooms include view balconies and walk in closets. All new quality carpet, new paint, updated windows, sliding doors and some appliances. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace, large Patio area. North city location is near the golf course, schools, park/swim center & Sonoma State University. Laundry at lower level. Secured parking for two (1 designated covered parking and one uncovered).

