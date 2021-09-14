Located just steps from the quaint village of Downtown San Anselmo, this charming turn-of-the-century Victorian offers 1,593+/- sunny sq. ft., plus a legal, non-conforming 679+/- sq. ft. cottage for supplemental income (recently leased for $1,975/mo). A 2-story stunner tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has been lovingly restored to maintain its period details. The main house has been tastefully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Grounded in beautifully preserved Douglass fir flooring, a multitude of windows allow for ample natural light. Appointed with striking beam ceiling, custom built-ins, and replica wood-burning stove, there's no shortage of charm. Beyond a bright, eat-in-kitchen, a walkout deck unfolds into a lush backyard garden dotted in roses, hydrangeas, and wisteria. Mere minutes from downtown coffee shops, eateries, and grocers, this coveted slice of San Anselmo rarely comes to market. (Sq. Ft. per open homes floor plan)
3 Bedroom Home in San Anselmo - $1,495,000
